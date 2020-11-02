Beloved pastor passes away

On Friday, Heritage Church Pastor Bruce Morrison passed away after being in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for nearly a month battling COVID-19.

Morrison was initially hospitalized on Oct. 4 and was not allowed to have visitors during his stay due to hospital policy.

Bruce’s wife, Carmen, routinely posted updates on her Facebook page which were then shared to the Facebook page of Heritage Church.

According to her updates, Bruce’s condition was up-and-down, but he was receiving great care from the ICU staff.

During Carmen’s update on Sunday she explained, “(Nurse Jazelle, who was Bruce’s caregiver on Friday), decided to allow all of us to be in his room. The kids had been apart from their dad for over a month, and I since October 4 — the day of Livy’s funeral. We played music for him, sang to him and read scripture. We each talked to him privately multiple times. We all stayed right by his side. He was never alone. He is the man every woman dreams of. A Godly man, a romantic man, a fun friend, an amazing father, a good provider, a loving and compassionate soul. He is perfect in every way.”

Funeral arrangements for Bruce had not been announced as of Monday afternoon.

“The Happy Church” created a tribute video for Bruce. The video was shared to the Heritage Memorial Facebook page, “Heritage Church.”

The speaker in the video explained that he and Bruce went to college together and were friends.

Heritage Church elders have set up a “Morrison Family Love Offering” to support the medical bills and funeral expenses for Pastor Morrison.

Those who are able and want to donate can give directly to the fund by going to the church website, www.Heritagewch.com/Giving. On the page is the option to “give online.” Once the donation page is up, there will be a drop down menu under “fund” where “Morrison Love Offering” should be selected.

For those who prefer not to donate online, a check can be mailed or dropped off at the church, located at 1867 Old US 35 NW in Washington C.H. When dropping off checks, it is requested to do so during office hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Heritage said via the Facebook post, “Please show your love and support for Carmen, Eunice, Jake, Hannah, Tori and Faith as we help them cover the exorbitant hospital bills and the funeral expenses during this tragic loss of their husband and father. God bless you for your generosity!”

In one of her updates, Carmen explained,”Let’s just do what Bruce taught us to do. Love God with all our heart, love and cherish our family, (and if you don’t have a family to love, then get close to Godly people who can be your family), and worship God today. I love you. Truly I do. I cherish your prayers right now. My prayer for you this morning — ‘May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace (Numbers 6:24-26).’”

Watch for more information this week in the Record-Herald.

The Morrison family. Heritage Church Pastor Bruce Morrison (far right) passed away Friday following a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Morrison-family.jpg The Morrison family. Heritage Church Pastor Bruce Morrison (far right) passed away Friday following a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19. Courtesy photo The Heritage Memorial Church gave a goodbye message to Morrison, sharing their love and prayers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_IMG_20201102_112225484.jpg The Heritage Memorial Church gave a goodbye message to Morrison, sharing their love and prayers. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo

Bruce Morrison dies after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month