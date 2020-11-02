With bad weather on Thursday, many around the county rescheduled Beggars’ Night events for Saturday evening, including Washington Court House. The Dawson family wanted to try and make things a little safer for kids by letting them keep their distance and receive candy down long pipes from the porch. Other families around the area also decided to give candy via pipes to help everyone social distance.

With bad weather on Thursday, many around the county rescheduled Beggars’ Night events for Saturday evening, including Washington Court House. The Dawson family wanted to try and make things a little safer for kids by letting them keep their distance and receive candy down long pipes from the porch. Other families around the area also decided to give candy via pipes to help everyone social distance. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_IMG_20201031_181519816.jpg With bad weather on Thursday, many around the county rescheduled Beggars’ Night events for Saturday evening, including Washington Court House. The Dawson family wanted to try and make things a little safer for kids by letting them keep their distance and receive candy down long pipes from the porch. Other families around the area also decided to give candy via pipes to help everyone social distance. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo