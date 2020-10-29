‘Beggars’ Nights’ moved to Saturday

Beggars’ Nights throughout Fayette County, including trick-or-treat in the City of Washington Court House, have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather on Thursday.

Updated Beggars Night dates and times, as of Thursday afternoon, are as follows:

-Washington Court House: Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

-Bloomingburg: Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.

-Jeffersonville: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

-Milledgeville: Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

The news of the change to the Washington C.H. Beggars’ Night was shared at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and community members were quick to spread the change by word of mouth and via social media.

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen explained that with the year 2020 going as it has and many traditions being sidelined or cancelled due to COVID-19, it would have been nice to keep the original date, as Beggars’ Night is typically held the Thursday before Halloween in Washington C.H.

“It would have been nice to do it (Thursday night),” said Denen. “But also — it would be nice if people had the opportunity to engage in something that’s enjoyable in halfway decent weather conditions.”

Saturday weather forecasts, according to www.weatherbug.com as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, are as follows:

-Washington Court House: highs in mid 50’s and lows in low 40’s, mostly clear then partly cloudy in the evening. The hour of 5 p.m. is projected to be 51 degrees, mostly sunny with winds at 8 mph. The hour of 6 p.m. is projected to be 50 degrees, mostly sunny, with winds at 6 mph.

-Bloomingburg: highs in mid 50’s, lows in lower 40’s, mostly sunny then partly cloudy in the evening. The hour of 6 p.m. is projected to be 49 (to feel like 46) degrees, mostly sunny, with winds at 6 mph. The hour of 7 p.m. is projected to be 47 (to feel like 44) degrees, mostly clear, with winds at 7 mph.

-Jeffersonville: highs in mid 50’s, lows in lower 40’s, mostly sunny then partly cloudy in the evening. The hour of 6 p.m. is projected to be 49 (to feel like 46) degrees, mostly sunny, with winds at 7 mph. The hour of 7 p.m. is projected to be 46 (to feel like 42) degrees, mostly clear, with winds at 7 mph.

-Milledgeville: highs in mid 50’s, lows in lower 40’s, mostly sunny and clear then partly cloudy in the evening. The hour of 5 p.m. is projected to be 51 degrees, mostly sunny, with winds at 9 mph. The hour of 6 p.m. is projected to be 50 degrees, mostly sunny, with winds at 7 mph.

As previously reported, tips from Fayette County Public Health for staying safe during Beggars’ Night(s) this year includes:

-limiting the number of houses being visited and asking children to stay as far from treat-givers and other trick-or-treaters as possible

-consider holding bags for smaller children

-if a child is at greater risk for complications from COVID-19, then speak to his/her doctor prior to participating

-allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats and avoid homemade treats made by strangers

-when crossing the street look left, right then left again and use both crosswalks and stoplights

-use sidewalks

-watch for cars turning or backing up

-wear reflective tape, use glow-sticks or carry a flashlight

-carry and use hand-sanitizer especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy

-check temperatures before leaving home

-those with a fever or signs of illness should stay home

