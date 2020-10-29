Public transportation available for early voting

Fayette County Public Transportation is offering rides for those who would like to go vote between now and Election Day, Nov. 3.

For those interested, call 740-335-9628 and provide your address. As scheduling allows, Fayette County Public Transportation will pick you up and take you to the Fayette County Board of Elections office to vote early.

Individuals who use this service must be residents of Fayette County. There is no charge for this service.

Early voting hours are:

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.