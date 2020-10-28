224 tested at local COVID-19 pop-up site

A total of 224 individuals were tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 during the pop-up testing at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Ten individuals tested positive and 214 tested negative for COVID-19, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), from the pop-up testing provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard.

The positivity rate in Fayette County was 4.46%

On Oct. 19, three individuals tested positive and 130 negative at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and on Oct. 26, seven tested positive and 84 tested negative.

FCPH staff has contacted or made attempts to contact all who were tested at the pop-up sites. Please call 740-335-5910 if you were tested and have not received your results.

The current state rolling seven-day average for COVID-19 is 5.9% To find state positivity rates, visit: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/key-metrics/testing

To learn more about positivity rates, visit: https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/articles/covid-19-testing-understanding-the-percent-positive.html

The tests the past two Mondays were at no-cost and anyone was welcomed to take a test.

Also on Wednesday, FCPH reported nine new cases of COVID-19 (six confirmed, three probable) in the county and 25 new recoveries for a total of 77 individuals who are “actively ill.”

There were 10 individuals hospitalized as of Wednesday and there are 60 cumulative hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Fayette County has dropped from nine to 38th on the list of high occurrences by county (number of new cases by symptom onset date, in a two-week period) in the state.

FCPH said in a statement: “As reported (Tuesday), we are at 227.87 (65 cases), down from 294.48 (84 cases) as announced last Thursday. Please keep in mind that we are still above the CDC threshold of high incidence (100 per 100,000).

“While the number of new cases has dropped in the last two weeks, the number of hospitalizations has increased this month, which is consistent with what is happening across the state. Governor DeWine shared today that all areas of the state are seeing increases in the number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals, in Intensive Care Units, and on ventilators. Hospitalized COVID-positive patients are at an all-time high.

“Please continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and clean high touch surfaces frequently. Stay home if you are sick, if you have COVID-19 symptoms and have been tested and are waiting for results, if you have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 or if you are at high risk for severe complications of COVID-19.”

