Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

OCT. 26

ALARM ACTIVATION: 9:15 p.m., 1803 Lowes Blvd., Domtar Paper Company Llc. – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found a truck driver had pulled the alarm mistaking it for a door alarm. FD stood by until the system could be reset.

OCT. 23

CARBON-MONOXIDE ALARM: 2:58 a.m., 520 Frank St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a carbon-monoxide alarm. FD noted an audible alarm at the time of arrival. FD investigation did find elevated levels carbon-monoxide throughout the residence, but did not determine where the problem originated from. FD shut down the HVAC system and ventilated the residence. FD changed batteries in the carbon-monoxide detector and advised the occupant to contact the landlord to have service/repairs performed.

OCT. 20

ELECTRIC POLE BURNING: 7:25 p.m., 2345 Robinson Rd. – Received report of an electrical pole burning. On arrival FD found the top of the pole burning. FD advised DP&L and remained on scene until the fire burned out.

OCT. 16

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 5:39 p.m., 1120 Clinton Ave. – Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found two vehicles, both upright and on all four wheels, one facing west in the westbound lane and one parked in an adjacent driveway facing north at the time of arrival. FD was informed there was no entrapment. FD checked both vehicles for safety and disconnected the battery in the vehicle sustaining front impact damage.

OCT. 14

CO CHECK: 8:38 a.m., 209 Belle St. – Received request to check residence for CO. Investigation found CO coming from the water heater. FD shut off the gas to the water heater and advised occupant of the needed repairs.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 8:37 a.m., 678 Robinson Rd. – Received report of an alarm activation and hot smell. On arrival FD found a smoke detector had activated in the night. Occupants removed the unit and called FD in the morning to have it looked at. FD advised occupant to have the detector replaced.

OCT. 13

GAS CHECK: 10:46 p.m., 201 N. Hinde St., Community Action – Received call reporting an odor of natural gas in the basement and requested a check. FD investigation did find a leak(s) at or near the boiler system, but could not determine an exact source. FD shut off the gas supply to the boiler unit and advised the occupant to contact a service technician to have repairs made.