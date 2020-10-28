Jefferson Chapter #300 named outstanding chapter

Jefferson Chapter #300, of Jeffersonville, was named an “Outstanding Chapter” on Sept. 26 at the statewide meeting of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Order of the Eastern Star.

The meeting was held at the Roberts Center in Wilmington.

The award recognizes chapter excellence in the areas of charity and community service, chapter social events, performance of chapter officers, and communications. Special recognition was given for outreach activities to chapter members and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jefferson Chapter #300 was one of 37 Ohio Eastern Star Chapters to be named an “Outstanding Chapter” at the session. There are nearly 200 Eastern Star Chapters in Ohio. Award winners are selected by state officers and committee members of the Grand Chapter who review reports submitted by the chapters.

Ohio’s statewide Eastern Star organization initiated the Chapter Excellence program in 2013. This is the seventh year that Jefferson Chapter #300 has received statewide recognition for its programs, activities, and overall excellence. The chapter has also previously received recognition for its ritualistic work.

The awards were announced by Worthy Grand Matron Margi Wheeler, of Gallipolis, and Worthy Grand Patron Charles Merckle, of New Metamoras.

Jefferson Chapter #300’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Christmas children’s programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts. To support local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Jefferson Chapter #300 have coordinated feeding the local life squad.

The chapter also donated masks, which were handmade by one of our members, to the Fayette County Board of DD, the Eastern Star home, and used as a community service to be handed out in town.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

Pictured are the officers from October 2019 who are still the current officers.