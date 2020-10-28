The #FeedFayette program was a great success again this week, according to South Side Church of Christ Pastor Barry Pettit. Thanks to the volunteers, 2,880 boxes of food were given away. Among those local churches participating were Grace United Methodist Church, Grace Community Church, The Gathering Place, South Side Church Of Christ, Court House Nazarene, First Church Of God, First Presbyterian Church, Heritage Church, Staunton United Methodist and Jeffersonville Methodist Church. Pictured (L to R): Pastor Pettit and volunteer Curt Curtis.

Pastor Pettit also said, “Thank you,” again this week to all of the volunteers, including Maria Juarez, Emory Clark and Kathy Redman.

As of Tuesday, a total of 8,640 boxes of food have been given out thanks to the efforts of the local churches and EastWest Food Rescue.