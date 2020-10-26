What’s happening at Carnegie Public Library?

Libraries contain infinite lives, endless imaginings, countless theories, maps and histories. Personal, fantastical, painful, joyful, and useful – books can breathe new life into an imagination bludgeoned by everyday life.

Library doors, both physical and virtual, are your access to realms and thought, both new and familiar. There is nothing so magical, so restorative for the mind and spirit as reading. From Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged:” “Do not let your fire go out, spark by irreplaceable spark in the hopeless swamps of the not-quite, the not-yet, and the not-at-all. Do not let the hero in your soul perish in lonely frustration for the life you deserved and have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists… it is real… it is possible… it’s yours.”

While the library building is currently closed for browsing, many services and programs are still available to library users! Online, check out “Hello Friends!” each week on the library’s Facebook page. For children 5 and younger, “Hello Friends!” features stories, rhymes, crafts, games and other fun!

“Bonnie’s Books” and other virtual favorites like “Tell Me Your Story” also continues weekly. Be sure to check out “Mother Goose Jam,” at 11 a.m. on Mondays and an at-home STEAM craft or project every Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Have you watched Carnegie Library on YouTube? Check out our channel for educational, information-filled, and entertaining videos featuring books, interviews, tutorials, activities, and more! Search Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House, Ohio, or follow the link from our website, www.cplwcho.org.

Be sure to take advantage of Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540.

Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance.

When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH. Would you like to pick-up new books or materials, but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout, and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have your card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

