Christmas parade cancelled for 2020

The annual Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade has been cancelled for 2020.

The parade was originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29. The event in past years tended to draw large crowds lining streets through the City of Washington Court House, various participants within the parade, Santa Claus and even “The Grinch.”

Often, candy and other items were tossed to the crowd or passed out to bystanders.

According to Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender, the saddening decision was made after “much consideration and consultation” with Fayette County Public Health.

“First and foremost, our concern is for the health and well-being of our friends and our family – the citizens of Fayette County,” explained Bolender via email. “During this time, when we are asked to remain socially distant, we ask that you remember to stay close to home and consider how you can support our local businesses this Christmas season.”

Although the parade will not be happening, enjoying the Christmas season while shopping locally is encouraged by the Chamber.

“When you shop local, our small businesses get to enjoy a merry Christmas too,” wrote Bolender.

