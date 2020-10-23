Classes available through ‘Profit Mastery’

The OSU South Centers Business Development worked with Profit Mastery so that 400 Ohio businesses can take part in the Profit Mastery program at no cost — beginning Oct. 29.

The program is a six-session virtual course in financial management that can give participants the tools and confidence needed to manage their businesses by the numbers. This free opportunity to take the course would typically cost participants $895. Not only will the six virtual sessions begin on Oct. 29, but participants will also have access to the Profit Mastery online video curriculum.

Profit Mastery provides independent business owners financial perspective and tools to take advantage of opportunities and to deal with challenges. Starting and running a business is a challenge, and more than half fail in the first four years. The economic volatility of recent COVID-19 disruption has amplified confusion, anxiety, and fear.

Any business that has been open at least one year and is interested in exploring new opportunities to increase profitability and manage cash flow during the coronavirus pandemic should attend.

Leading the program will be Melissa Carter, according to Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender.

Carter is the business specialist at the OSU Small Business Development Center.

For more information or to register, visit the Ohio Small Business Development Centers website.

Those with questions can contact the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 740-335-0761.

According to Bolender, “the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Fayette County! I have never seen it more prevalent than as we emerged from our shut down. While folks were at home, they had an opportunity to explore their passions. If you were one of these people, this is a great opportunity for you to learn all that is necessary to open your own business and follow your dreams. This seminar is free, open to the public and will provide excellent guidance and advice.”