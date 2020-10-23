The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Oct. 22

Pamela Petitt to Justin White, 647 Harrison St., consideration $50,000.

Recorded Oct. 21

James and Sheryl East to Brock Conroy, 678 Leslie Trace, Union Township, consideration $141,333.

Susan Ahysen to Benjamin Snodgrass, 542 Washington Ave., consideration $187,000.

Sheila and Stanley Brown to JLB1 Properties LTD, 10 Washington Shoemaker Drive, consideration $42,000.

Teri Bering and Mark Rohde to Zachary Young, 328 N. Hinde St., consideration $120,000.

Darlene and Thomas Walker to David Weidman, 37 Wayne St., Bloomingburg, consideration $50,000.

Recorded Oct. 20

Alex and Kelsie Murphy to Raven Bean, 1632 Washington Ave. N.W., consideration $115,000.

Keith and Laureen Jones to Brandon Bagheri, 7141 Route 753 N., Good Hope and Wayne Township, consideration $106,000.

Recorded Oct. 16

Dawn Ventry to Justin Robinson, 830 Rawlings St., consideration $80,100.

Recorded Oct. 15

Christopher Dean to Judith and Michael Earley, 5581 Locust Grove Road, Wayne Township, consideration $245,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Scott McCoy, 4657 White Oak Road N.E., Paint Township, consideration $90,000.