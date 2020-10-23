MTHS to hold virtual Veterans Day event

Miami Trace High School will honor veterans once again this year, but with the issue of public health and safety in mind the usual event will be held virtually on Nov. 11.

“Miami Trace High School students and staff take great pride in honoring our veterans each year with a breakfast and ceremony,” Miami Trace High School Principal Bryan Sheets wrote via email on Friday. “Due to COVID-19, we will be breaking with tradition and creating a virtual Veterans Day program.”

With this, the school is looking to honor all Miami Trace graduates who are veterans or currently serving. This will be done by a compilation video. They are asking the community to help by emailing the names of any MT graduates who are veterans or currently serving to Laura Hottinger at lhottinger@mtpanthers.org.

Within the email should be the name of the person to be honored, their graduation or last year attending the high school (this includes community schools prior to the development of the district), their branch of service and finally the years of their service.

“Veterans and the public will be able to view this year’s virtual Veterans Day Assembly on November 11 by going to Miami Trace’s website at www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us,” Sheets said. “Miami Trace High School will also be providing all the local military veterans organizations in Fayette County with a DVD they will be able to view with their members.”

Finally, Sheets said this year the special honoree for the Veterans Day Assembly is Glenn Rankin.

“Miami Trace High School staff and students extend a special thank you to Glenn Rankin as our honored veteran for the 2020 virtual Veterans Day Assembly. It is truly an honor to recognize the sacrifices that all veterans have made and current members of the military are making for this great nation. A shout out to Ed Helt and Elaine Stallsworth for their continued support in administering the Americanism test each year and Mrs. Laura Hottinger and the Video Production classes for putting together this year’s program.”

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_New-Miami-Trace-Panther-head-logo-1-2.jpg