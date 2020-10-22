Neglected twin infants in hospital

Two Washington C.H. residents are in custody after two of their children — twin infants — were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus due to reported neglect and extreme malnourishment, according to authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Washington Police Department responded to 733 Oakland Ave. in reference to a welfare complaint concerning several juveniles inside. When they arrived, the officers found four children living in “deplorable and horrific conditions,” according to reports.

Fayette County Children Services removed the four children from the home. The twin infants are only about a month-and-a-half old.

The parents, Victoria L. Webb, 25, and Christopher J. Guisinger, 36, were both charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangering children, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor endangering children, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The twins are in serious condition, according to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

Fayette County Children Services Social Services Administrator Beth Potts said the infants are extremely malnourished and severely underweight.

“We were at the scene yesterday with law enforcement and the children were removed immediately based on the conditions,” said Potts. “The other two children, 1- and 5-years-old, are both in foster homes.”

Potts described the condition of the home as “deplorable,” and that there was no food available for the children. There were also roaches and mold throughout the house, and barely a path to walk through.

Fayette County Public Health has been contacted and is scheduled to visit the residence soon.

Both Webb and Guisinger are being held in the Fayette County Jail on $23,250 bonds.

