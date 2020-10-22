Local churches work to #FeedFayette

South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House is helping those in need of food with its #FeedFayette project which began recently.

This week, South Side Church Pastor Barry Pettit shared some insight into the weekly food giveaways, which will be held on every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The weekly event will be held at South Side, located at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H., and is expected to remain through November.

“We believe this is some positive news in 2020,” Pettit wrote via email on Thursday. “The purpose behind the weekly food giveaway is because many people in Fayette County are struggling to make it in our current economy. We have had people from all walks of life come to get help — from teachers to seniors struggling to make ends meet. Many families as well.”

The #FeedFayette project doesn’t stop there though and the church has also taken food to other food pantries in the community.

“Our project is called #FeedFayette and we are doing it at South Side Church of Christ with many other churches and members of the community involved,” Pettit said. “We want to simply ‘#FeedFayette’ and the people in need. Maria Juarez and myself are in charge. Our pastoral theme for this act of unity and outreach is ‘Many Congregations, One Church!’”

Currently, Pettit said they are handing out about 2,880 boxes of food weekly from EastWest Food Rescue. According to its website, EastWest Food Rescue is a program that purchases surplus food from farmers and distributes it to people in-need. The website continues to say that, “As a volunteer-run organization, we coordinate every step from finding new sources of surplus food to organizing transportation to ensuring rescued crops are given to people with food insecurity for free.”

“We are Fayette and believe we are in this together,” Pettit said. “The project is going absolutely wonderful. We all have received messages of thanks and gratitude. It’s about meeting needs and caring about one another in a difficult year. People going though our drive-thru have been extremely grateful. This Tuesday was our second week and we were able to serve people very quickly. We also want to thank our city police for helping direct traffic. We love that we are doing this together to meet the needs of our community.”

Finally, the community is invited to the South Side Trunk or Treat event this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church as well. The entire community is encouraged to come and are reminded to bring a bag with them. Additionally, the community is reminded to wear masks and social distance during the event.

The information in this article was provided by South Side Church of Christ Pastor Barry Pettit and EastWest Food Rescue’s website.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House started its #FeedFayette project with about 10 local churches participating recently and has provided 2,880 boxes of food each week so far. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_IMG_7835.jpg South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House started its #FeedFayette project with about 10 local churches participating recently and has provided 2,880 boxes of food each week so far. Courtesy photos Residents from all over lined up around the block to get food via EastWest Food Rescue for their family. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_IMG_7838.jpg Residents from all over lined up around the block to get food via EastWest Food Rescue for their family. Courtesy photos Their drive-thru system has been instrumental in getting food out to the public as quickly as they can. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_IMG_7842.jpg Their drive-thru system has been instrumental in getting food out to the public as quickly as they can. Courtesy photos