Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 22

Jamie M. Hawes, 41, Clarksville, Highland County warrant.

Oct. 21

Nathan D. Howland, 38, 1343 Willard St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Victoria L. Webb, 25, 733 Oakland Ave., endangering children (third-degree felony) (two counts), endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor) (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Christopher J. Guisinger, 36, 733 Oakland Ave., endangering children (third-degree felony) (two counts), endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor) (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

James B. Smith Sr., 45, at large, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jennifer N. Smith, 38, at large, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jeramie W. Hester, 33, 731 Eastern Ave., Greenfield Police Department warrant.