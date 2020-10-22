Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 21

Theft by Deception: At 1:38 p.m., Margaret Loftz reported a theft complaint. She advised that she was scammed out of a substantial amount of money over the internet. A theft report was completed and an investigation began.

Criminal Trespassing: At 4:45 p.m., officers located Jennifer and James Smith under the Main Street bridge. Both are homeless and had previously been banned from under the bridges and most businesses in the city due to their behavior. Both were arrested and charged.

Oct. 20

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 11:49 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North North Street in reference to a disorderly male. Officers attempted contact with the male, identified as Ronald Leach Jr., who continued to walk away from officers. Officers physically stopped Leach, who was subsequently arrested and charged.