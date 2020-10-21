FCSO: Home invasion leads to arrest

A Washington C.H. man was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies following a reported home invasion at a Zimmerman Road residence outside the Village of New Martinsburg.

Residents inside the home discovered a man, later identified as Bradley N. Carr, 38, crawling through a window in the residence, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The residents and children inside the home fled to the residence of a nearby family member and contacted law enforcement at around 7:40 a.m.

A deputy who was in the Perry Township area responded and arrived at the home within minutes and encountered Carr, who was reportedly walking down the driveway away from the residence. Stanforth said Carr became “non-compliant with the deputy’s commands and was taken to the ground and secured without further incident.”

During the course of the investigation, it was reported by a witness that Carr had exited the home in possession of a shotgun and ammunition that was later determined to be the property of the homeowner, according to Stanforth. Carr was also reportedly in possession of, and wearing clothing items that were taken from the home.

When confronted by the witness prior to the arrival of the deputy, Carr reportedly turned over the firearm, ammunition, and a piece of paper money before fleeing down the driveway and encountering the deputy.

Carr was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is incarcerated. He was charged with burglary, a felony of the second degree, and theft of a firearm, a felony of the third degree.

Carr will be held in lieu of bond pending his initial arraignment at Washington Court House Municipal Court.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Carr

WCH man allegedly stole shotgun, clothing from Perry Twp. home