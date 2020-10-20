Keeping up with the MT Panthers

The Miami Trace Local School District has been keeping busy, including continuing with a teacher training day that will alter some students’ schedules next week, planning to provide meals for students in hybrid learning, helping students to celebrate the fall season, and teaching students about owls through a virtual visit.

Due to previously scheduled staff trainings, Monday, Oct. 26 will remain as a no-school day for students.

Since the district is using a hybrid plan that includes balancing in-person days for both groups of students, those who attend Monday/Tuesday in-person classes will attend Tuesday (Oct. 27) and Wednesday (Oct. 28) next week.

Those with questions regarding their student’s schedule next week can call 740-335-3010.

Beginning this past Monday, Miami Trace implemented its “Plan B-Hybrid Model,” which reduces student population by 50%, for the next two weeks due to a rise of COVID-19 cases and the number of individuals in quarantine. The new model will run through Friday, Oct. 30. When students are not in the school buildings, they are educated virtually.

The Miami Trace Food Service Program will provide all online remote learning students breakfast and lunch on the days they are away from school.

There will be three breakfasts and three lunches available for pick up on Tuesdays and Fridays at the new concession stand at the high school football field from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday meals are for students home on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Friday meals are for students home on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Please contact Gary Campbell with questions regarding the meal pick-up plan.

Last week, some of the first graders in the district took advantage of the fall weather and went out to pick pumpkins. Later on, pumpkins were painted by students.

“Weather was our friend during the first quarter,” explained Kim Pittser, Miami Trace Superintendent, via email. “Our staff members were able to utilize the outdoors to incorporate concepts into some of their lessons. In addition, outside time supports us with COVID-related aspects (mask breaks, additional social distancing, and movement breaks to name a few). As the colder temperatures set in, we will continue our creativity in using indoor space as well as outside when feasible.”

Recently, fifth graders were given a virtual Zoom presentation from Brigitte Hisey from the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District on owl populations within Fayette County.

“We greatly appreciate the community partnerships that exist for our staff and students. Ms. Hisey from the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District is one of them,” wrote Pittser. “Thank you to Ms. Hisey for going the extra mile in zooming with our students to learn about populations within our county. Student growth comes in many forms, and we are always open to the additional learning created from these partnerships.”

Mrs. Fleak’s students at Miami Trace had a blast painting their pumpkins last week. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_pumpkin-painting.jpg Mrs. Fleak’s students at Miami Trace had a blast painting their pumpkins last week. Courtesy photo