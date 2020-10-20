YMCA announces upcoming ‘Skills & Drills’

The Fayette County Family YMCA is taking registrations for the second season of “Skills and Drills Floor Hockey” for ages 3-5 and kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

According to YMCA CEO Doug Saunders, Rookies (ages 3-5) will take place on Monday evenings and grades K-6 on Tuesday evenings in the YMCA fieldhouse.

In partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets and their donation of $2,500 worth of equipment, the YMCA began street hockey in 2019. Through this program more kids are picking up hockey sticks and experiencing the sport more than ever before in central Ohio, many for the first time.

“With practice plans provided by the ‘Blue Jackets, Street Jackets Skills & Drills course’ the children will progress each week covering stick handling, passing, shooting, coordination, movement and game play,” Saunders said. “Classes will consist of a warm-up, followed by skill development drills and game play. Hockey sticks will be provided, but class members may use their own equipment. Registration ends on October 25th. If you have any questions please contact the Fayette County Family YMCA (740) 335-0477 or visit faycoymca.org.”

Saunders is also reminding parents that the YMCA Kid’s World of Learning (KWOL) at Sugar Creek is accepting registrations from the community for infants-Pre-K. The YMCA Kid’s World of Learning is a 5-Star Step Up To Quality center located at Sugar Creek Packing Company and operated by the Fayette County Family YMCA. KWOL serves children ages 6-weeks through 5-years-old. This allows for a child to be cared for in a consistent environment as they develop.

The YMCA Kid’s World of Learning recently welcomed Kristy Warner as child care director. Warner brings a wealth of experience in the child care field. According to Saunders, she will continue to emphasize the development of the whole child, working with staff and parents utilizing “Creative Curriculum.”

“YMCA Early Learning programs help children grow physically and mentally, while emphasizing and modeling the character development values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility,” a press release said. “For further information on the YMCA Kid’s World of Learning, call 740-333-3959.”

The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders.

