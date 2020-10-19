COVID pop-up testing held

Along with providing assistance on Monday at the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 pop-up testing site at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported there were 19 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period.

In the same three-day period, 27 cases recovered. With 19 new cases, the total number of local cases reported was 428 (which included 38 probable).

Of those 428 total cases, 313 have recovered, eight are deceased and 107 cases remain active. There are 313 individuals being monitored by FCPH who have been in contact with an infected person. There are currently 16 community members hospitalized.

The age range of those who have had COVID is 1-year-old through 95-years-old with the median age being 48.

A social media update from FCPH asks community members to “please continue to keep your social circle small and stay home if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if you are sick.”

Suggested steps to follow to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 include washing hands properly and often, wearing a mask, staying six-feet from others and cleaning high touch surfaces frequently.

Fayette County remains on a level three (red) emergency alert indicating a very high exposure and spread of the virus.

During the pop-up testing site operation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., drivers waited in line through the fairgrounds. Two barns were utilized as drive-through points. The first was to give directions and paperwork to be completed. Paperwork asked for name, date of birth, insurance information and contact information.

The second barn was for testing. The test was at no cost to those who took part and was administered by those on-site wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). A nasal swab was used. Following the test, participants followed the pathways to vacate the fairgrounds, never having left their vehicles.

The first group of people, located in the first barn, were handing out paperwork and explaining directions to drivers. The paperwork asked for names, birthdays, insurance information if the person being tested had insurance, and then local address and contact information. Pictured is Fayette County Public Health Public Information Officer Missy Smith. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_20201019_105201.jpg The first group of people, located in the first barn, were handing out paperwork and explaining directions to drivers. The paperwork asked for names, birthdays, insurance information if the person being tested had insurance, and then local address and contact information. Pictured is Fayette County Public Health Public Information Officer Missy Smith. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The test administered for COVID-19 was a nasal swab. The test was done for participants and included swabs near the outside edge of both nasal passages. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_20201019_105010.jpg The test administered for COVID-19 was a nasal swab. The test was done for participants and included swabs near the outside edge of both nasal passages. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos During the pop-up COVID-19 test, drivers followed directions as they waited in a line through the fairgrounds. There were groups set up in two barns to keep the flow of traffic moving. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_20201019_101308.jpg During the pop-up COVID-19 test, drivers followed directions as they waited in a line through the fairgrounds. There were groups set up in two barns to keep the flow of traffic moving. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos On Monday, an Ohio Department of Health pop-up COVID-19 testing site was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Local Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) staff assisted by handing out paperwork and explaining directions to drivers near the front of the line. Pictured (left-right) are: Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing, FCPH Fiscal Officer Stacey Lewis, FCPH Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Megan Batson and FCPH Family Planning Clerk Heidi Phipps. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_20201019_103440.jpg On Monday, an Ohio Department of Health pop-up COVID-19 testing site was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Local Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) staff assisted by handing out paperwork and explaining directions to drivers near the front of the line. Pictured (left-right) are: Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing, FCPH Fiscal Officer Stacey Lewis, FCPH Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Megan Batson and FCPH Family Planning Clerk Heidi Phipps. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Long lines form at Fayette County Fairgrounds Monday