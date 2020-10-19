Taking back unwanted prescription drugs

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will soon be providing the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The DEA National Drug Take Back Day will be on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the pills for disposal to the Sheriff Annex Building, 110 W. Market St. in Washington C.H.

Please note, the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps — only pills or patches.

The FCSO has requested the entrance on North Main Street be used, and for participants to remain in their vehicles. Deputies will collect the pills from the vehicles and then direct drivers toward the exit.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, according to authorities. Medicines that are left in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, authorities said.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

According to www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/, “The October 2019 Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds (almost 442 tons) of unused or expired medication and vape devices. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected since the fall of 2010 to nearly 12.7 million pounds.”

The numbers for this year’s October Take Back Day are expected to be even higher since the April Take Back Day was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The community is encouraged by officials from the Community Action Commission to take part in the Drug Take Back Day.

According to the FCSO, “In the past there has been a drop-off site at Kroger; however, with the current pandemic concerns they are not participating, so the annex will be the only site.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_dTB2.jpg