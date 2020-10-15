The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded October 14

Branen L Weade Properties LLC to Adam and Terry Crabtree, 530 Comfort Lane, consideration $50,000.

Mark Davis to Meagan and Steven Strahler, 5448 Peele Road S.W., Jasper Township, consideration $280,000.

Kimberly and Paul Johnson to Crystal and Kenneth Case, 1035 Damon Drive, consideration $462,500.

Amanda and David Findley to David and Jill Sanderson, 950 Old Chillicothe Road, consideration $173,000.

Melissa and Teddy Kobel to Donna Coy and James Morris, 2020 Heritage Drive, consideration $149,500.

Recorded October 13

Robert Ruth to James Jenkins, 1995 Old Chillicothe Road, Union and Wayne Townships, consideration $225,000.

Ladonna Scaggs to Lisa and Phil Faber, 109 S. Main St., consideration $24,000.

Christopher and Tania Schlichter to Rose and William Rucker, 9869 Prairie Road, Paint Township, consideration $339,900.

Recorded October 12

William Fannin Jr. to South Central Power Co., 3713 Perry Township, consideration $100,000.

Mohammed Fateh and Perfect Housing Solutions LLC to Coy Restoration LLC, 4689 Route 207 N.E., Madison Township, consideration $40,000.