Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

OCT. 8

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 9:35 p.m., St. Rt. 753 – Received report of a roll over accident with entrapment and fire. On arrival FD found a large highway paint truck burning and a small SUV on its side in the ditch with the driver trapped inside. FD assigned two personnel to fight the fire and two personnel to extricate the driver of the SUV. Washington Fire Department called Wayne Township Fire Department to assist with setting up a landing zone for a medical helicopter to transport the patient in the SUV. WFD remained on scene until the highway could be reopened.