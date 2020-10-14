Ohio voter registration hits near record, led by Dem surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly 8.1 million Ohioans are signed up to vote in the November election, a near record, the latest figures from the state elections chief show.

The presidential battleground state has never seen more registered voters, other than in 2008, when Democrat Barack Obama faced Republican John McCain.

Figures released by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose showed 8,080,050 Ohioans were registered as of Tuesday.

Democratic registrations have risen by over a quarter of a million since 2016, to nearly 1.6 million. The number of registered Republicans fell by 120,000 over the same period, with GOP President Donald Trump in the White House — but the party remains the larger of the two, at 1.9 million people.

Most voters in the state, more than 4.5 million people, remain unaffiliated.