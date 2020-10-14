Main Street Fayette postpones ‘Chocolate Walk’

Main Street Fayette’s (MSF) 2020 Chocolate Walk has once again been postponed due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Fayette County.

The Chocolate Walk had originally been planned for April earlier this year but was postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the pandemic. After being postponed a second time, the new date is yet to be determined if it isn’t cancelled entirely.

The chocolate walk is a well-attended downtown event where participants can visit participating businesses and try various chocolate-themed items. There are typically giveaways and other treats available to shoppers.

According to Kara Bruney, the executive director of MSF, and McKenna Brown, the director of marketing for MSF, the decision was made by the Main Street Fayette board on Monday afternoon.

“The majority voted to postpone the walk. I am saddened by this because of all the work and preparation we have put into this event, but ultimately the safety of the community comes first,” explained Brown.

“It is with everyone’s safety in mind we have come to this decision,” explained Bruney via email. “In two weeks, the MSF board will discuss if we will be able to reschedule the event again or cancel alltogether.”

Those who already have tickets to the event are asked to hold onto those tickets at this time.

“We have all looked forward to having our annual event, but we are asking everyone to please be patient with us as we make our final decisions,” wrote Bruney. “Please stay safe and healthy!”

More information will be released about the event and tickets already purchased once further decisions have been made.

To follow MSF for updates, visit its Facebook page, “www.facebook.com/mainstreetfayette.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Chocolate-Walk-Postponed-jpg.jpg