FRHS ‘MAGA RePUPlican’ in the lead

The Fayette Regional Humane Society’s (FRHS) donation-fueled election has “RePUPlican” in the lead with 615 pounds (votes) and “DemoCAT” not far behind with 585 pounds (votes).

On Oct. 1, the FRHS election began a donation campaign to coincide with this year’s Presidential election. The final day of the FRHS election will be the same day as the general election — Nov. 3.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed in to the FRHS facility, located at 153 S. Main Street in Washington Court House, and put toward either “Ridin’ with Biden Democat” or “MAGA RePUPlican.”

Approximately each week, the pounds of scoopable cat litter and canned cat food are recorded for each fur-candidate. It’s done this way so needed supplies can be used throughout the election, according to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams.

Although the weight of scoopable cat litter and canned cat food is all that counts in the FRHS election, any and all donations are appreciated, explained Adams.

The fur-candidate with the most pounds (votes) at the end of the election will be the winner.

Visitors to the FRHS facility are instructed to use a hand washing station outside the FRHS entrance, to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

The FRHS Facebook page, “Fayette Regional Humane Society,” can be followed to keep up with the election.

Those with questions can call FRHS at 740-335-8126 or visit the website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society donation-fueled election is underway with “MAGA RePUPlican” leading with 615 pounds (votes) and “Ridin’ with Biden DemoCAT” not far behind with 585 pounds (votes). Pictured is FRHS Animal Care Technician Chyna Cupp, who is pointing to the leading fur-candidate. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_20201012_124712.jpg The Fayette Regional Humane Society donation-fueled election is underway with “MAGA RePUPlican” leading with 615 pounds (votes) and “Ridin’ with Biden DemoCAT” not far behind with 585 pounds (votes). Pictured is FRHS Animal Care Technician Chyna Cupp, who is pointing to the leading fur-candidate. Courtesy photo