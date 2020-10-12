On Oct. 9, Washington Middle School honored eight of its students for being chosen as “Students of the Month” by their teachers. Students were chosen based on their efforts to start the year and were treated to an outdoor pizza party provided by Donatos. Students were sixth grade David Bennett and Iyanna Brown, seventh grade Evie Wiseman and Malachi McCullough, eighth grade Madison Martin and Kendelle Woods and Unified Arts Destany Leach and Hunter Brown. Washington Middle School would like to thank Donatos for their continued sponsorship of its Student of the Month program!

