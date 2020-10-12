Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 10

Theft: At 9:23 a.m., Brandon Penwell reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole property from his unlocked vehicle. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 9:29 a.m., Anthony Joseph reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole property from his unlocked vehicle. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 11:14 a.m., Haley Penwell reported a theft complaint. She advised that unknown persons stole her cell phone from her room. A theft report was completed and a suspect was identified.

Oct. 9

Theft: At 5:21 p.m., Seth Collins and Amanda Yambor reported a theft complaint. They advised that multiple items had been found missing from their residence when Yambor’s son, Jason Collins, was there. A theft report was completed.

Oct. 8

Assault/Criminal Trespass: At 9:27 a.m., Courtney Leach reported an assault complaint that occurred on Oct. 5. He advised that he went to Nathan Howland’s business where he was assaulted. Howland advised that Leach was banned from the business and denied the allegation. A report was completed and referred to the city solicitor.

Theft: At 12:10 p.m., Jennifer Jones reported a theft complaint. She advised that unknown persons stole an Amazon package off her porch. A theft report was completed.

Interference with Custody/Disorderly Conduct: At 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a possible kidnapping complaint. The complainant advised that Clinton Jarrell III, who has no legal right to their child, showed up and took their child without the mother’s permission. Jarrell and the child were located a few blocks away. Jarrell appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He was arrested and charged.

Criminal Mischief: At 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the water department in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Contact was made with the employee, who advised that unknown persons removed a grate and threw it into the water. A criminal mischief report was completed.

Oct. 7

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 9:20 a.m., officers responded to Court Street in reference to a suspicious person who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Contact was made with James Picklesimer, who was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Picklesimer was arrested and charged.

Criminal Damaging: At 10:57 a.m., Crystal Sciacca reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that Linzi Noel became angry with her after she was denied money. Noel then began breaking property inside the residence. Charges were filed.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 4:10 p.m., officers observed Chad Ingles Jr., who had an active warrant for his arrest. Ingles was arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged accordingly.

Theft: At 8:41 p.m., Roxanna Mann reported a theft complaint. She advised that James Green stole her car keys while her vehicle was parked at Walmart. Green was located without the keys and was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant. A report was completed.

Assault: At 11:27 p.m., officers responded to Sugar Creek Packing in reference to an assault complaint. Contact was made with a man who advised that he was assaulted by two unknown men as he exited his vehicle for work. He advised the men departed prior to officers’ arrival in a vehicle and were not located. A report was completed.

Oct. 6

Theft: At 7:25 p.m., Carmen Martin reported a theft complaint. She advised that sometime the evening prior, unknown persons stole the wheels off her deceased mother’s vehicle. A theft report was completed.

Hidden Compartments in a Motor Vehicle/Trafficking in Drugs: At 2:28 a.m. while on a traffic stop, officers located a hidden compartment in the vehicle. Once opened, a bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located. Corey Keller was arrested and charged in the incident.

Oct. 5

Theft: At 1:33 p.m., Barry Goldsberry, of John Street, reported unauthorized withdrawals from his bank. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Vandalism: At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to North Shore Auctions in reference to two males breaking windows on the building. Hank Williams Jr. Queen, of Jeffersonville, and a juvenile were arrested in the incident.