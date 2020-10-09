WCH man injured in crash

A Washington C.H. man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night on State Route 753 at U.S. Route 35.

Charles Jones III, 51, was transported from the scene by Med-Flight to a Columbus-area trauma center for medical treatment following the accident reported shortly after 9:30 p.m.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a 2020 Peterbuilt, driven by Christopher Scheidler, 30, of Cincinnati, exited from U.S. 35 East onto the exit ramp to State Route 753. Scheidler made a northbound turn onto State Route 753 from the exit ramp and pulled into the path of a 2003 Toyota Highlander, driven by Jones III, where the crash occurred.

Jones was entrapped inside his vehicle and was extricated by members of the Washington Fire Department.

Scheidler was driving a vehicle owned by A&A Safety and had been working on lane striping on US 35 prior to the crash. The safety vehicle caught fire and was heavily damaged before the fire was extinguished by members of the Washington and Wayne Township fire departments.

Scheidler and the passengers in the construction vehicle reported no injuries, according to Stanforth.

Jones’s vehicle also sustained heavy damage in the crash and was towed from the scene.

Citations are pending in the crash and the investigation is ongoing by members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, according to Stanforth.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Two-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night on S.R. 753