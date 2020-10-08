Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 7

James W. Picklesimer, 37, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Chad E. Ingles Jr., 27, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

James V. Green, 42, 619 Rawling St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Oct. 6

Corey S. Keller, 28, 824 E. Market St., non-compliance suspension, trafficking in meth (third-degree felony)

Charles Warner Jr., 43, Greenfield, warrant.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Samuel J. Higman, 52, 719 Rawling St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Oct. 5

Darrian Ragland, 22, 619 Grace St., failure to comply bond.

Janet M. Murphy, 55, 231 W. Kennedy Ave., marked lanes violation.

Christopher D. Haithcock, 38, 661 Kathryn Court, aggravated burglary, abduction (third-degree felony).

Caleb J. Streitenberger, 22, 910 David Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Hank Williams Jr. Queen, 22, 233 Draper St., vandalism (fifth-degree felony).

Male, 14, Washington C.H., vandalism (fifth-degree felony).

Heather R. Bost, 46, Chillicothe, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 4

Anthony L. Nelson, 42, 810 Maple St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Travis Leisure, 25, 414 E. Temple St., no operator’s license, failure to control.

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 43, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Martin J. Hoagland, 52, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).