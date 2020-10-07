COVID-19 cases spike in county

Fayette County is experiencing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases as 83 cases have been reported with a symptom onset in the past two weeks, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

As of Wednesday, there were 87 “actively ill” individuals in isolation and 218 close contacts in quarantine for a total of 305 individuals being monitored by FCPH staff. This number is expected to rise, according to FCPH, as staff continues to make contact with new cases.

Nine individuals were hospitalized as of Wednesday and two were in the intensive care unit.

“We are investigating several outbreaks, but more than two-thirds of cases appear to be household contacts of positive cases and community spread,” said FCPH Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon. “We are seeing multiple cases and/or contacts from family events and gatherings, workplaces, churches and other social gatherings. There has been one school outbreak (Fayette Christian) that was previously announced, but it accounts for only 22 cases.”

Although FCPH staff is working on contact tracing, anyone with a known exposure should self-quarantine even if they have not heard from the staff, according to Cannon.

As of Wednesday, Fayette County was designated by the state at “Orange/Level 2,” which means there is increased exposure and spread. Exercise a high degree of caution and follow all current health orders.

As of Tuesday, Fayette County was reported as seventh out of 88 counties for high occurrence of new cases in the past two weeks. Also as of Wednesday, the county had 290.97 new cases per capita, according to state data. The CDC threshold for high occurrences is 100 (per 100K).

In total as of Wednesday, the county had 289 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. Two hundred twenty-four cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Cannon added, “We can all use this as an opportunity to reevaluate our personal risk tolerance and adjust our behaviors. Many of us are experiencing COVID fatigue but we must continue to stay vigilant.”

FCPH advises to:

– Avoid crowded areas

– Keep six feet away between you and others

– Wear masks when in public places

– Wash hands frequently

– Stay home if feeling sick

– Individuals at high risk for severe complications and their families should continue to take extra precautions

Isolation keeps someone who is sick or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 without symptoms away from others, even in their own home. If you are in isolation and you live with others, stay in a specific “sick room” or area and away from other people or animals, including pets, if at all possible, according to FCPH. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

If you are sick and think or know you have COVID-19, stay home until after:

– At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and

– At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and

– Symptoms have improved

If you tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms, stay home until after:

– 10 days have passed since your positive test

Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

If you had close contact with a person who has COVID-19, stay home until:

– 14 days after your last contact with the person who has COVID-19

Follow these additional steps, according to FCPH:

– Check your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

– If possible, stay away from people who are at higher-risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

