The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Oct. 2

Jane and Victor Aleshire to Jordan Rife, 1224 Nelson Place, consideration $168,000.

Richard Bluck to Aiza and Douglas Jones, 663 Union Township Flakes Ford Road, consideration $25,000.

Tiffany Watts to Thomas Pfeifer, 2556 Route 41 N.E., Union Township, consideration $167,000.

Recorded Oct. 1

Brittany and Todd Sever to Dara and Ryan Russell, 8704 Washington New Martinsburg Road, Perry Township, consideration $180,000.

Michael and Nicole Guess to Jessica and Larry Gilliard, 5763 Route 62, Union Township, consideration $241,400.

Mark Hartley to JLB1 Properties LTD, land on East Elm St. in Union Township, consideration $6,000.

Karen Eitel to James Vanzant, 7577 Wayne Township Ghormley Road, consideration $12,100.

J&W LLC to Randy Newland, 1014 Leesburg Ave., consideration $30,000.

Recorded Sept. 30

Holly and Thomas Heath to Sean Ciechowski, 1213 Countryside Drive, consideration $265,000.

Jodi, Kathryn and Thomas Frazier to Kenneth Upthegrove, 1339 Willard St., consideration $18,000.

Jason and Morgan Gardner to Jack and Stephanie Moats, 2848 Route 753 S.E., Union and Wayne Townships, consideration $310,000.

David and Karen Lewis to Jerri and Roger Legler, 8852 Route 753 S.E., Wayne Township, consideration $279,900.

Recorded Sept. 29

Total Quality Inc. to Schmidt Holdings OH LLC, 102 Carr Road N.W., Jeffersonville, consideration $1,128,600.

Total Quality Inc. to Schmidt Holdings OH LLC, 12498 Old Route 35 N.W., Jefferson Township, consideration $1,328,600.

Nikki Bentley to Kenneth and Retta Shirley, 1184 York Road, Perry Township, consideration $280,000.

Asher Development LLC to Sheila and Stanley Brown, 10 Washington Shoemaker Drive, consideration $42,000.