Community activities happening this Friday

Various activities are happening this Friday to keep the community entertained — a “Trick or Treat” Shop Hop for all ages, a St. Colman’s Fish Fry, and a Democrat Soup Supper.

Trick or Treat Shop Hop

The “Shop Hop” this month has a trick or treat theme so kids can collect treats while guardians take an opportunity to shop in the participating businesses. Shop Hops, hosted by Main Street Fayette (MSF), are typically held once a month as a promotion for downtown businesses that are members of the MSF organization.

The event will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend, according to MSF Director of Marketing McKenna Evans.

Child-friendly costumes are encouraged for this event. Costume-themed masks are also encouraged.

“Mask wearing is still currently a mandate. Why not have fun with it by pairing your costume with a mask!” explained Evans via email. “This Trick or Treat Shop Hop presents the opportunity to wear a fun themed Halloween mask!”

The candy for the event will be provided to member businesses by MSF although individual businesses can provide additional candy or do their own giveaways.

“It will be exciting to see families out together enjoying our downtown with the community,” wrote Evans. “This shop hop gives families an opportunity to support our local businesses while being together, giving a sense of normalcy for this specific holiday.”

Not only is this shop hop coming up on Friday, the annual MSF Chocolate Walk will be happening on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To inquire about ticket purchases for the chocolate walk, contact Evans at the City Administration Building: 740-636-2340.

Fish Fry

The fish fry will be held by the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington C.H.

Typically, St. Colman holds fish fries during the Lent season, but due to unforeseen circumstances during the pandemic this year, the fish fry is being held now to assist with making up lost funding, according to member Jim Garland. Usually, beer-battered fish is served; however, during this fish fry, fishtail will be served.

Funds raised during the fish fries typically goes to local religious entities and organizations that assist the community in different ways.

Food for the fish fry can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as well as between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 219 S. North St. in Washington Court House. As it is a drive-thru, those getting food should drive through the alleyway from Broad Street and food will be handed out from the garage. Once in line, orders will be taken, paid for and handed out. The alley will then exit onto East Street, according to St. Colman officials.

The fishtail dinner will cost $7, while the grilled cheese dinner will cost $6. Dinners come with fries and cole slaw. A la carte options include a fish sandwich for $4, grilled cheese for $3, fries for $2, slaw for $1 and a bottle of water for $1.

Soup Supper

The soup supper will be held at the Fayette County Democratic Headquarters, located at 142 E. Court St. in Washington C.H. The timing of the event, 5-8 p.m., matches this month’s Trick or Treat Shop Hop. The menu includes beans and cornbread, chili five-ways and vegetable soup.

Also during the soup supper will be a bake sale and craft sale.

