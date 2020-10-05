AAA: Slight rise at the pump in southern Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is a penny higher this week at $2.132 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.132

Average price during the week of September 28, 2020 $2.128

Average price during the week of October 7, 2019 $2.567

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.167 Athens

$2.125 Chillicothe

$2.024 Columbiana

$2.192 East Liverpool

$2.207 Gallipolis

$1.982 Hillsboro

$2.106 Ironton

$2.123 Jackson

$2.131 Logan

$2.267 Marietta

$2.135 Portsmouth

$2.147 Steubenville

$2.165 Washington Court House

$2.079 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

At $2.18, the national gas price average is at the cheapest start to the month of October since 2016. That average is the same as a week ago, four cents cheaper than the start of this past September, and nearly 50 cents cheaper than last year. The national average held on the week as demand was mostly stable at 8.5 million b/d, despite gasoline stocks increasing by 700,000 barrels.

On the week, 41 state gas price averages fluctuated by no more than two cents. Of those, 38 states only saw a penny increase or decrease. A handful of states saw more substantial gas price increases including Florida (+9 cents), Delaware (+6 cents), New Jersey (+6 cents), Washington, D.C. (+5 cents), West Virginia (+4 cents) and Maryland (+3 cents).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.67 to settle at $37.05. Crude prices dropped due to market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand. For this week, crude prices could decline further if demand concerns continue to worry the market.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

