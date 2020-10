According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 3

Kevin Cotner, 435 S. North St., domestic violence.

Emily Hart, 34, 1331 Washington Ave., OVI, failure to control.

Oct. 2

Dempsey Simmons, 28, Dayton, driving under suspension.

Sept. 26

Hunter D. Ballew, 22, 220 Fourth St., criminal damaging.