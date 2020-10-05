Legion revives Veterans’ Breakfast

The local American Legion was once again able to hold a free veterans’ breakfast, and it went well, according to Legion Office Assistant Tracey Owens.

The revival of the American Legions Free Veterans Breakfast was on Sept. 15 at the Fayette County location, 1240 US Route 22 West in Washington Court House. The breakfast prior to this one was held back in April.

There were a total of 83 veterans and guests served. All safety protocols were followed and social distancing maintained, explained Owens via email.

The next Veterans Breakfast is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All veterans are invited to attend the event and to eat at no cost, whether they are a member of the Legion or not.

All ages are welcome. For guests and non-veterans, the cost is $7 per meal. The cost of meals goes into the Legion’s general fund to help with the cost of the breakfasts, according to Post Adjutant Mike Fenton.

Meals are cooked by volunteers, typically veterans, and include bacon, sausage, ham, eggs, potatoes, corned beef hash, french toast, biscuits and sausage gravy.

Those interested in becoming members of the American Legion, who have had an honorable discharge, are now able to do so.

The national headquarters of The American Legion has announced new dates to qualify for membership in local Legions. Congress has authorized the Legion to open dates for membership from Dec. 7 of 1941 to the present, making any veteran with an honorable discharge eligible for membership in the Legion.

For more information about the breakfasts or membership, call 740-335-4990.

During the September Veterans’ Breakfast at the local American Legion, 83 veterans and guests were served. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_american-legion.jpg During the September Veterans’ Breakfast at the local American Legion, 83 veterans and guests were served. Courtesy photos Various COVID-19 safety protocols were observed during The American Legion’s Veterans’ Breakfast. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_american-legion2.jpg Various COVID-19 safety protocols were observed during The American Legion’s Veterans’ Breakfast. Courtesy photos