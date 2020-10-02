Miami Trace Local Schools celebrated spirit week as they prepared to face their rivals the Washington Court House Blue Lions at Friday’s football game. On Wednesday, the third graders celebrated Double Denim day.

Students showed their love and support of the Panthers with many special celebrations throughout the week which gave the kids a chance to get silly and dress up.

Teachers also participated in the special spirit days such as Double Denim day at the Miami Trace Middle School.

Students celebrated Monochromatic Monday as the first of the celebratory days.

Throwback Thursday was also a fan favorite with students wearing hippie outfits and poodle skirts as a nice blast from the past.

The Throwback Thursday at the high school also included jerseys of old professional athletes and more.

The middle school also celebrated Too-Bright Tuesday where they enjoyed wearing bright and vivid colors to show off their Panther spirit.

The girls golf team could be seen with big smiles as they waved at the many other students watching.

The volleyball team was also very friendly and greeted the other Miami Trace Panthers Friday.

On Friday, Miami Trace High School paraded around the campus for students to enjoy as part of their Spirit Week pep rally. The football team was one of many teams participating in the campus parade.