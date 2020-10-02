Spirit week for the WCHCS district, other than Cherry Hill Primary, began on Monday with “show your college spirit.” Several Bobcats, Bearcats, and Buckeyes were seen, including with the pictured Belle Aire students! Following Monday, the spirit-themed days for the district, other than Cherry Hill, were “Camo” Tuesday, “Wild” Wednesday, “Throwback” Thursday, and “Blue and White TROMP TRACE” Friday.

Fun-filled times were had throughout the district during the WCHCS spirit week.

“Wild and Wacky Wednesday” even had various staff members throughout the district getting all “wild” and “wacky!”

Wild & Wacky Wednesday had many students dressed in “wild” and “wacky” ways.

Thursday of the WCHCS spirit week had students showing off their camo and farmer gear.

Dressed for spirit-filled success.

The Washington Court House City Schools’ (WCHCS) spirit week began this past Monday. For students at Cherry Hill Primary, the themes were a bit different from the rest of the district. Cherry Hill’s spirit week started off with PJ Day! Following PJ day was “Wacky Hair or Wacky Dress” Tuesday, “Wild and Wacky” Wednesday, “Wear camo or dress like a farmer” Thursday, and “Blue Lion spirit day/ wear blue” Friday.