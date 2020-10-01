FRHS takes part in ‘Empty the Shelters’

According to the Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF), 160 shelters nationwide will be reducing adoption fees during their sponsored “Empty the Shelters” (ETS) adoption event, and the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is participating.

The special adoption event began on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the humane society’s downtown animal care and adoption center located on the corner of South Main and East streets in Washington C.H. The event will continue Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“As of today, we have 30 cats and kittens on-site that are available for adoption for the special adoption event,” said Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent and outreach director. “I know that number may not seem like a lot, but we also have 37 others in quarantine waiting to be spayed or neutered, 47 in foster care, and 89 on our intake waiting list.”

FRHS has reduced the adoption fee for all cats and kittens to $25. They are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, tested for FeLV/FIV, flea treated, on monthly flea preventive, and micro-chipped.

During Empty the Shelters, BPF sponsors adoption fees so adopters pay $25 or less. With the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic, along with the recent Hurricane Laura, BPF has offered more assistance to shelter partners than ever before, according to a BPF statement.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, ETS has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes nationwide.

“BPF is happy to host ‘Empty the Shelters’ events as our budget allows, because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com.

Haylee Riley, Fayette Regional Humane Society animal care manager, is pictured with “Bruce Wayne.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_FRHS.jpg Haylee Riley, Fayette Regional Humane Society animal care manager, is pictured with “Bruce Wayne.” Courtesy photo

Adoption fees of cats lowered during event times