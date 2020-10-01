Commissioners approve various re-appointments

During a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, several re-appointments were made to various boards.

Dennis McCoppin and Jeff Sollars were re-appointed to the Fayette County Planning Commission for a three-year term ending June of 2023.

David Duff, Dennis McCoppin and Jeff Sollars were re-appointed to the Regional Planning Commission for a three-year term ending June of 2023.

Ron Weade was re-appointed to the Residential Building Board of Appeals as the resident-at-large for a five-year term ending September of 2024.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, Steve Luebbe, Fayette County engineer, was authorized to amend an agreement with Bowser Morner. The amendment would increase the cost of the initial agreement by $8,850 in order to provide additional engineering and surveying services to verify proper construction as well as for the creation of requisite reports.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

