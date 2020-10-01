On Monday, the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education honored Jerezmay Williams for winning the local, district and state AMVETS flag coloring contest, and now she is heading for nationals. Pictured with Williams (L to R): Miami Trace Elementary School Principal Justin Lanman, Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser, Miami Trace Board Member Rob Dawson, Miami Trace Board President Bruce Kirkpatrick, Miami Trace Board Member Charlie Andrews and Miami Trace Board Vice President David Miller.

