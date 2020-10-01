OSU Agricultural Lender seminar goes virtual for 2020

For over 30 years, OSU Extension has been providing Ohio’s agricultural lenders with professional development training. The seminar is scheduled for Oct. 21, but the venue will be online.

The 2020 OSU Extension Agricultural Lender Seminar will be held on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lenders from across Ohio and beyond are encouraged to join the seminar. The planning committee has developed a half-day program that will provide skills and knowledge that will be directly used with their customers as well as information and resources that support the responsibilities of a professional lender. The seminar will also provide industry awareness of issues that strengthen the lender’s touch with today’s agricultural issues.

“We have national and state experts on the agenda again this year,” says Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension Educator in Defiance County. Clevenger leads the team to organize and deliver the training to over 150 lenders annually.

“To provide a national view of the U.S. ag and financial conditions we have David Oppedahl of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on the schedule,” he said.

Oppedahl is a senior business economist in the Economic Research Department. He conducts research on the agricultural sector and rural development, as well as analyzes business conditions and the regional economy. He directs the Federal Reserve District of Chicago’s survey of agricultural banks on agricultural land values and credit conditions, and publishes the results in AgLetter—the Chicago Fed’s quarterly agricultural publication.

Other experts and their topics from Ohio State include: Ben Brown, AEDE, Grain Prices and Farm Policy; Barry Ward, OSU Extension, Enterprise Budgets and Returns per Acre; Peggy Hall, OSU Extension, Niche/Small Farm Legal Issues; Rob Leads, OSU Extension, Growing Customer Relationships.

Program pre-registration is required and is now open at: https://u.osu.edu/aglenderseminars/

“The OSU Ag Lender Seminars have provided professional development to new, mid-career and experienced lenders. About one third of our attendees fall into each of those three tenure categories,” said Clevenger.

Clevenger added, “The seminars have traditionally been in-person meetings in Ottawa, Urbana, and Wooster, Ohio, but the 2020 seminars will be accessible state-wide and beyond and will bring the same value that lenders have expected and received for decades.”

For more information about the OSU Extension Ag Lender Seminar, visit https://u.osu.edu/aglenderseminars/, contact Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension Educator at clevenger.10@osu.edu or call 419-782-4771.