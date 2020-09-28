Community’s choice: ‘DemoCAT’ or ‘RePUPlican’

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is holding a donation-fueled election this year in accordance with the 2020 presidential election.

From Oct. 1 through the general election on Nov. 3, donations can be dropped off at FRHS and put toward a specific candidate — the “Ridin’ with Biden DemoCAT” or the “MAGA RePUPlican.”

“This election year seems to be interesting, and we thought it would be fun having our own election here at the humane society between DemoCAT and RePUPlican,” said FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams. “So, we have these over life-sized cutout boards with a dog and a cat. Of course, one represents Donald Trump and one represents Joe Biden.”

Although all donations are accepted, including dry cat food, dog food, Lysol, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, toys, collars, blankets, etc., only canned cat food and scoopable cat litter will be counted toward the FRHS election.

“Anything is really appreciated,” said Adams.

To determine the winner of the FRHS election, the pounds of all canned cat food and scoopable cat litter will be added up. The fur-candidate with the highest weight will be the winner.

All donations should be dropped off at the FRHS facility located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House. According to Adams, their multipurpose room will be cleared out so donations can be placed on the same side as the fur-candidate they are going toward until the items can be weighed in.

“The day after election, it won’t take us as long to figure out who wins like it might in the real world,” said Adams. “We’ll post the results a day or two after (the real election) on our Facebook.”

The FRHS Facebook is “Fayette Regional Humane Society.”

Those with questions can call FRHS at 740-335-8126 or visit the website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

DemoCAT or RePUPlican? Fayette Regional Humane Society is allowing the community to vote by counting the pounds of canned cat food and scoopable cat litter donated to each mascot from Oct. 1 until the general election on Nov. 3. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200928_101359.jpg DemoCAT or RePUPlican? Fayette Regional Humane Society is allowing the community to vote by counting the pounds of canned cat food and scoopable cat litter donated to each mascot from Oct. 1 until the general election on Nov. 3. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo