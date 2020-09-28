On Saturday residents and visitors to the county could be seen at the final Fayette County Farmers Market of the season at the usual parking lot in downtown Washington Court House. David Persinger — the Jam Man — said the season went very well even with the unusual start due to COVID-19 and showed his appreciation for all of the vendors who came out this year.

