WHS Homecoming 2020

The Washington High School Homecoming Queen, King and court are pictured prior to the game against McClain Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (l-r); Zack Koutz, Arianna Bagheri, Sophomore Attendant; Emma Funari, Senior Attendant; Rachel Palmer, Senior Attendant; Homecoming Queen Alexa Perez; Megan Gruber, Senior Attendant; Gavin Martin (behind Megan); Homecoming King Chase Mallow; Ty Rose, Junior Attendant Olivia Wayne; Ethan Rogers-Wright; Natalie Truex, Freshman Attendant; Zeke Watson and Tyris Virts.

Senior Attendant Emma Funari, escorted by Chase Mallow.

Senior Attendant Alexa Perez, escorted by Ty Rose.

Senior Attendant Megan Gruber, escorted by Ethan Rogers-Wright.

Senior Attendant Rachel Palmer, escorted by Gavin Martin.

Junior Attendant Olivia Wayne, escorted by Zeke Watson.

Sophomore Attendant Arianna Bagheri, escorted by Zack Koutz.

Freshman Attendant Natalie Truex, escorted by Tyris Virts