WHS Queen, King introduced

Washington High School celebrated its 2020 Homecoming this week. Prior to Friday night’s football game against the McClain Tigers, senior Alexa Perez was introduced as the Queen and Chase Mallow the King. Please see today’s Friday Night Lights page for more homecoming photos. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Queen-Alexa-Perez-and-King-Chase-Mallow.jpg Washington High School celebrated its 2020 Homecoming this week. Prior to Friday night’s football game against the McClain Tigers, senior Alexa Perez was introduced as the Queen and Chase Mallow the King. Please see today’s Friday Night Lights page for more homecoming photos. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald