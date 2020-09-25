Radcliff: Juvenile makes false abduction claim

A Westfall High School student who said she was abducted while awaiting her school bus Friday morning admitted to authorities later in the day the claim was false, according to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff.

Early Friday afternoon, it was reported that authorities were searching for a suspect who attempted to abduct the juvenile on Five Points Pike in Pickaway County. The student originally claimed she was able to escape and was unharmed, according to Radcliff. She described the suspect as a white male in his mid-30s.

Later in the day, detectives with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the juvenile with her mother present, when she admitted the story was made up to avoid going to school.

Charges are being sent to the juvenile prosecutor.

Deputies and detectives from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the area after the call was received around 6:53 a.m. All surrounding agencies, including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, were notified to be on the lookout for the suspect and his vehicle.

Radcliff thanked his deputies and detectives for their work on clearing up this matter.

“Deputies and detectives spent most of the day working on this fabricated incident,” Radcliff said.

