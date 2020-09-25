WCH may become a ‘Purple Heart City’

A new resolution heard by Washington Court House City Council could designate a day in October as a day of tribute for veterans.

If passed, Washington C.H. would be designated as a “Purple Heart City,” and Oct. 14 would be declared as “Purple Heart Day,” according to the meeting agenda.

According to www.purpleheart.org/about-the-purple-heart/, “the Purple Heart Medal is awarded to members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action. It is specifically a combat decoration.”

Some may recognize the name “Purple Heart Day,” as there is a national “Purple Heart Day” on Aug. 7.

The resolution was heard for the first time during Wednesday’s meeting and was placed on first reading.

The first time legislation is seen and approved by council it is placed on a first reading and the second time on a second reading, etc. Adoption of resolutions can occur once they have been placed on the second reading.

According to Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen, there is a small ceremony planned for Oct. 14 following the adoption of the resolution. More information will be released at a later time.

In the meantime, to learn about the history of the Purple Heart, visit www.purpleheart.org/history-of-the-medal/.

Three other resolutions were heard for the first time during the meeting and were placed on first reading.

One of those resolutions, if passed, would allow the acceptance of amounts and rates determined by the budget commission that authorizes tax levies and certifies them to be sent to the county auditor.

“Essentially, the Fayette County Auditor sends us the documentation of the tax levies annually, and the city responds with legislation agreeing that the auditor’s documents are correct,” explained Denen via email.

Another resolution, if passed, would allow an agreement to be entered into with the director of Ohio transportation. This agreement is for a guardrail replacement project on US 753 and US 22.

The final resolution, if passed, would appoint Mark Richards to the city’s Revolving Loan Fund committee.

Washington Court House City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. They are located in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main Street. Meetings are at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the YouTube channel “City of Washington Court House, Ohio” at www.youtube.com/channel/UCRwMxUBn8XIQTjnSvFaGDgA. Due to equipment malfunction, Wednesday’s meeting was not streamed or recorded.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_CityBuilding-1-.jpg