Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 24

Obstructing/Possession of Drugs/Tampering with Evidence: At 8:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault complaint where the offender fled in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, which parked, and the offender, identified as Arthur Johnson, fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended Johnson. Johnson attempted to dispose of suspected narcotics as he was being arrested. Johnson was charged with obstructing official business, including multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. The drug charges are pending.

Theft: At 9:17 p.m., Robert Hileman reported a theft complaint. He advised that he gave Jennifer Thirtyacre a ride in his vehicle and after he dropped her off, his carton of cigarettes was stolen. Thirtyacre denied the allegations, and a theft report was completed.

Sept. 23

Unlawful Restraint: At 3:11 a.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. While en-route to the scene, the complainant advised that the offender, Frank Jones II, departed in a vehicle. Officers stopped Jones, who was intoxicated, and he was arrested for O.V.I. Officers made contact with with the victim, who advised that Jones held her against her will during an argument. Jones was subsequently charged with unlawful restraint.